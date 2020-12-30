Canada to require negative COVID-19 test for people entering country

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (C) speaks during a news conference on Parliament Hill August 18, 2020 in Ottawa, Canada, as Deputy Prime Minister/Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland (L) and Prime Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc look on. – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tapped Chrystia Freeland to be Canada’s first female finance minister on Tuesday as an ethics scandal that clipped her predecessor’s wings reverberates through the government. Freeland received a standing ovation after being sworn in at a small ceremony at Rideau Hall, the official residence of Governor General Julie Payette in Ottawa. (Photo by Dave Chan / AFP) (Photo by DAVE CHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian government says that passengers must have a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days before they arrive in the country.

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc said Wednesday the measure will be implemented in the next few days. Canada already requires those entering the country to self-isolate for 14 days.

The decision came a day after the premier of Canada’s largest province said he had ordered his finance minister to end a Caribbean vacation, saying he is “extremely disappointed” the official went abroad at a time the government is urging people to avoid nonessential travel because of the pandemic.