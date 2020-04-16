Postal workers have been key in helping Americans remember life before the pandemic. Mail deliveries have continued as usual. But it’s not clear how much longer they’ll be able to do that. The postal system is running out of cash and may not make it past the fall.

The COVID-19 pandemic has altered the lives of postal employees as they struggled to get their hands on masks and gloves.

And workers are dealing with another looming issue. Can the U.S Postal Service remain afloat?

The post office is a big employer in Illinois with an estimated 29,000 workers.

The head of the local letter carriers’ union, the National Association of Letter Carriers, Mack Julion the postal agency has proven its worth but is not necessarily getting the help it needs to survive past the fall.

“Mail volume obviously is down,” he said. “If nothing comes in the next financial package this could be dire come the fall.”

Pres. Trump rejected $25 billion in stimulus funding for the agency. Instead, he offered up the idea of applying for $10 billion dollars in loans that would be paid back.

None of it alone would fix a problem that’s been years in the making.

About 20 letter carriers in the Chicago area have been confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.

They say often times people forget that they’re at risk just like anyone else. They ask that if you see them, definitely keep your social distance.