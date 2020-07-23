Calumet Fisheries mourning loss of longtime manager to COVID-19

CHICAGO – Workers at Calumet Fisheries say it’s hard to believe the big guy with a heart to match is gone.

Carlos Rosas, a longtime manager at the popular establishment, died from COVID-19 at the age of 41.

The news was shared on Facebook with hundreds of customers posting tributes online.

“It was more the customers he loved the most part,” co-worker Christian Villarruel said.

He’s being remember as an ambassador for the famous fish shack and someone who always had a smile on his face.

“We still can’t believe it, the whole time thinking he was going to come back, said Villarruel. “He’s been there for a month in the hospital. We were hoping the best just couldn’t believe it.”

On Wednesday, the state reported its largest number of COVID-19 cases so far this month.

Illnois’ positivity rate is still at least half of that of neighboring states. But Gov. Pritzker warned a key metric could quickly change.

He had a message for “virus deniers.”

“The enemy is not your mask,” he said. “You’re endangering everyone around you, so the enemy is you.”

Dr. Ezike said a rise in cases was to be expected after the state ented Phase 4 of reopening, but said that everyone needs to do their part.

She compared wearing a mask to buckling your seatbelt.

“This is not about restricting freedom,” she said. “It is that plain, it’s that simple.”

Calumet Fisheries said no other workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

A wake and funeral for Rosas is planned for Thursday.