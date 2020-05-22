Bus driver becomes CTA’s 6th coronavirus death

CHICAGO – The Chicago Transit Authority announced its sixth employee death related to coronavirus on Thursday.

“It is with great sadness that CTA announces the passing of a sixth member of the CTA family from COVID-19,” the CTA said.

The employee was a bus operator who joined the CTA in 1997.

The announcement comes after another bus driver, Pedro Gafare, who died on Sunday.

“At CTA, we are very much a family and we offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this beloved employee,” said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. “We join with all of Chicago in appreciation of this employee’s dedication to our city and our CTA customers.”