Brookfield Zoo debuts newest animals during ‘Bringing The Zoo To You’ LIVE chat

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — The Brookfield Zoo will show off its newest residents to the public Tuesday, despite being closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.The zoo will debut its African Painted Puppies online, during the “Bringing The Zoo To You” weekday chat on Facebook Live at 11 a.m.

The seven puppies were born on Jan. 13. The will end up weighing between 40 and 75 pounds. They are one of Africa’s most endangered animals.

At 2 p.m., you can watch a colony of “Golden Weaver” birds building their nest in the zoo’s “Habitat Africa.”