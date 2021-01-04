Brentano faculty teach outside as CPS teachers report back to school

CHICAGO — Teachers at Brentano Math and Science Academy taught their classes outside in the cold Monday, as CPS Pre-K and cluster programs were told to report back to school buildings to teach.

Teachers at Brentano reported to work Monday before going outside to teach in below freezing temperatures.

CTU members said it is a necessary step to both prove that CPS, in their view, has not done what it needs to do to make classrooms safe as well as keeping themselves safe.

“The kids are remote this week and we feel it is not safe to go back in the buildings. My preschool staff and I agree that this plan is not something that is going to work for our students and protect the safety of ourselves, our students, our staff, our communities and our families,” Brentano Pre-K teacher Annie Kellogg said.

CPS CEO Janice Jackson reiterated that CPS believes schools are safe to reopen, and that they have gone beyond what the CDC requires for schools to reopen.

CPS’ plan gives all students from Pre-K through 8th grade the choice to be in the classroom by early February.

The Chicago Teachers Union plans to hold a brief press conference this afternoon in Logan Square to state their concerns.