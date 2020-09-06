Boston’s Northeastern dismisses 11 students who gathered in same hotel room, will not refund tuition

BOSTON — Northeastern University has dismissed 11 freshman students for the fall semester for violating campus social distancing guidelines after they were discovered in the same hotel room.

The university said Friday the students were given 24 hours to leave the Boston campus and were ordered to undergo COVID-19 tests.

The gathering of 11 students was discovered Wednesday night by two N.U.in staff members, who were on-call and making rounds of the building.

The staff members took down the information of the students, explained that they would be receiving follow-up emails from Northeastern, and answered the students’ questions before sending them back to their rooms. Payments by the students will not be refundable, per guidelines of the N.U.in Program. Statement from Northwestern University’s website

The university said any who test positive would be moved into isolated wellness housing rather than sent home, to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Northeastern says the 11 were part of an international experience for first-year students. It says they were among more than 800 students housed in two-person rooms at the Westin Hotel, not far from the main campus.

“Northeastern and its community of students, faculty, and staff take violations of health and safety protocols very seriously,” Madeleine Estabrook, senior vice chancellor for student affairs at Northeastern, said in a statement. “Cooperation and compliance with public health guidelines is absolutely essential. Those people who do not follow the guidelines—including wearing masks, avoiding parties and other gatherings, practicing healthy distancing, washing your hands, and getting tested—are putting everyone else at risk … Testing negative for COVID-19 is not enough. We must practice all of the public health guidelines in order to keep ourselves and the community healthy. Together, we can keep each other safe, but it will require everyone’s consistent cooperation.”