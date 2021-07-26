Bolingbrook, Champaign County & Vernon Hills residents newest 100K vaccine lottery winners

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — As part of the state’s third drawing for the ‘All In for the Win’ vaccine lottery, the newest winners of a $100,000 cash prize announced Monday are from Bolingbrook, Champaign County and Vernon Hills.

Winners were notified by phone or email beginning Monday afternoon. As in previous weeks, IDPH will call from (312) 814-3524 and/or email from DPH.communications@illinois.gov.

Last Monday, the state announced awardees residing in Chicago, Berwyn and Joliet.

Residents who were administered the vaccine were automatically entered into the sweepstakes. Winners can choose to remain anonymous.

Click here for more information on the prizes and schedule of the ‘All In for the Win’ vaccine lottery.