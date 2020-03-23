Blue Island shuts down police department after officer tests positive for COVID-19

Elected officials in Blue Island are clashing over Mayor Domingo Vargas’ decision to shut down the police department after an officer tested positive for COVID-19.

State Representative Bob Rita criticized Vargas’ action, and his alleged failure to contact his office or city council members about the decision.

“At no point did the Mayor’s office contact my office, any member of the City Council or any other local leaders in making this rash decision,” Rita said in a statement.

But Vargas says he pulled officers from the streets and closed the station on recommendations from state and county health officials.

According to Rita, he’s made arrangements with Cook County Sheriff and Illinois State Police to make sure Blue Island residents have police protection.