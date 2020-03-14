Blackhawks, Bulls announce full pay for gameday employees during COVID-19 outbreak

CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 05: Dylan Sikura #95 of the Chicago Blackhawks reacts after scoring against the Detroit Red Wings in the second period at the United Center on January 5, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Rocky Wirtz and Jerry Reinsdorf are stepping up to make sure all 1,200 gameday employees at the United Center are paid during the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement released Saturday, the Bulls and Blackhawks called all employees “family” and that they will “navigate this unprecedented situation together.”

The NBA suspended the rest of their season on Wednesday night. The NHL followed suit on Thursday.

The entire sports world, including March Madness and the upcoming baseball season, is on pause during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Illinois officials announced 18 more cases in the state Saturday, bringing the total to 64 more cases.

Read the full statement below.

The United Center ownership and the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks, on behalf of our front offices and players, will pay day-of-game employees through the remainder of the originally scheduled season. Our employees, whether they be front office staff, or our approximately 1,200 day-of-game staff, are family, and we will navigate this unprecedented situation together.