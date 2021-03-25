Big 2021 changes for Wrigley vendors who help make up fabric of ballpark

CHICAGO – The hard working men and women who sell beer, hot dogs and bags of peanuts will no longer be hustling food and beverages in the stands like they used to.

Big changes will be in store for these colorful characters who make the ballpark experience memorable.

Vince Pesha is a longtime peanut vendor at Wrigley Field, who now heads the union for vendors at ballparks on both the North and South sides.

“This would be my 52nd opening day and I’ve never missed one,” he said.

Pesha is thrilled baseball is back in 2021. But he admits, for fans and his union members, the stadium won’t operate like it used to. Opening day on April 1 will feel different too.

“For me, it was excitement. Now, it’s apprehension. What’s gonna happen,” he wondered.

Wrigley is going to great pains to make entry contactless. Fans will be seated in pods. And vendors who would typically holler from the aisles selling beer, hot dog, peanuts and more, won’t be doing that anymore.

2021 is anything but normal. So Levy restaurants, who handles the food at Wrigley, is hiring vendors only to run items from the concourse to cub fans in their seats instead.

Everything will be cashless. There will be a smaller number of fans inside; 25% at last check, means far fewer vendors with likely 26, maybe 30 at the most to start. That makes it approximately 300 fans to one runner.

Some workers with decades of experience are taking a pass for now. They fear they won’t make enough money. Some fear COVID-19 continues to increase their risk.

“What we’re doing is assigning everyone by seniority and if they make a decision that they want to wait and see how it goes, next homestand they can rebid and they can then try it.”

One important thing fans should know before game day: these vendors rely on tips. It’s all commission based. According to Pesha, Levy took that into account. The union says Levy promised a place for tips as you place your order on your mobile device.

“We probably have close to a hundred people that have made this their full time job and have done a good job and made a fair living,” he said. “by tipping these people you’re tipping an artist, you’re tipping someone who actually has their own art.”

Like the singing beer man. It’s a whole lot of unique and colorful characters. Some sing, some just serve, others smile and even joke as they hope for a tip when you lighten their load. The 2021 version is called a “roaming vendor,” assigned to a specific section during the pandemic.

Fans can still make the trip to the concession stands to fetch their own food if they’d like. But, the union for now, talking its vendors through this first phase, taking things just one game at a time.

As for the South Side, there will be no vendors working for the first homestand.