Biden cancels Illinois campaign event

Joe Biden announced Wednesday his campaign has canceled a planned event for Illinois.

Biden was scheduled to be in Illinois Friday. The details had not been finalized but the campaign released a statement that said due to COVID-19, it continues to take steps with the health of staff and supporters in mind.

Biden also canceled an event scheduled for Monday in Florida.

“As a result of those conversations and at the request of elected officials in Illinois and Florida, we will no longer hold large crowd events on Friday and Monday in those states,” the statement said.

The Illinois and Florida events will be “virtual events,” the statement said. And details of that would be released in the next few days.