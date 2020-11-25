Bensenville restaurant hosting 1500 meal giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving

BENSENVILLE, Ill. — The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on the economy, and more people are in need of help this holiday season.

People across Illinois have been lining up for hours at food giveaways.

Starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, city leaders and the owners of Two Chefs restaurant, located at 3 S Center Street in Bensenville, will start handing out 1500 meals.

According to a Facebook post, the giveaway is first come, first serve, until food runs out. There is a limit of 4 per car maximum.

The restaurant is asking that people line up in their cars on Center Street.

But judging by other giveaways the food won’t last long.

Chance The Rapper’s giveaway in Chicago provided thousands of turkeys at several locations both Monday and Tuesday.

“People need love right now and they need to feel Thanksgiving,” the rapper said Tuesday. “We’re still out here, we’re still trying to connect with people and still trying to get people the resources they need.”