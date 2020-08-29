Benefit car wash held at music venue to help laid off staff, LGBTQ organization

CHICAGO — The staff of a music venue in Avondale held a benefit car wash Saturday to help laid off employees and a non-profit.

Along a busy stretch of Belmont Avenue, the staff of Sleeping Village got together for the first time since March.

“We’re trying to stay positive as we’re going through this situation,” employee Kyle LaValle said. ” We have our patio open now for limited service for reservations but our stage, currently, is temporarily down, as is our indoor service.”

The car wash lasts from noon to 6 p.m. at Sleeping Village, which is located at 3734 West Belmont Avenue. A ten dollar donation was recommended.

The money raised is going to help laid off staff at Sleeping Village, but also will benefit the LGBTQ organization Brave Space Alliance. The organization helps with resources for LGBTQ youth, particularly in the Black and brown communities.

The staff had a great time as several cars and motorcycles attended.

Keeping everyone socially distanced but also to do something that was low cost for us,” LaValle said. “It’s great to get together and do something to benefit our community.”

Click here for more information on Sleeping Village.