Beloved Rogers Park food vendor dies from COVID-19

CHICAGO — A beloved Rogers Park street vendor who got COVID-19 just days before being vaccinated has died.

Felipe Vallarta, 60, had been on a ventilator since April. On Friday, his family gathered to say their goodbyes. His granddaughter played his favorite songs at his bedside.

Vallarta became infected right before he was scheduled to get his first shot last month.

Vallarta was famous for his elotes and tamales and was known to set up at Rogers Avenue and Clark Street.

His family said he had no health insurance and started a GoFundMe to help pay for his medical and funeral expenses.