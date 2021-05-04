Beloved Rogers Park elotero in coma with COVID-19; diagnosed 5 days before vaccination

CHICAGO – The owner of one of Roger Park’s favorite food stands is in the fight for his life with COVID-19.

Felipe Vallarta, famous for his elotes and tamales, is in a medically-induced coma.

He is known to set up at Rogers Avenue and Clark.

“They know exactly who my grandpa is. He knows everyone from Rogers Park and Evanston,” granddaughter Jany Andrade said.

Just five days before he was set to be vaccinated, he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Unfortunately Covid beat him to the vaccine. His health started decreasing and it was really hard for him to breathe,” Andrade said.

The 60-year-old grandfather of four has been fighting for his life since April 25.

Andrade said Vallarta has no health insurance and started a GoFundMe to help pay for his medical costs.

“It’s really hard for them to do everything by the book,” she said. “And before COVID hit, my grandpa, he already had heart problems and diabetes.

Now, his family and customers are hoping he turns the corner and returns to his corner.

They’re hoping to raise $25,000 for his care and rehab.