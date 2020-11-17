Beloved Chicago 911 dispatcher dies from COVID-19 after serving city for over 30 years

CHICAGO – A beloved Chicago 911 dispatcher for the last 33 years has passed away from COVID-19.

Guadalupe “Lupe” Lopez passed away Monday after contracting COVID-19 a few months ago.

The father of three passed away Monday.

OEMC is incredibly saddened to confirm that one of our 9-1-1 Dispatchers, Guadalupe “Lupe” Lopez (PCOII), passed away. Lupe was not only a beloved employee of the OEMC family for over 33 years, but also a wonderful friend to many, including many at the Chicago Police Department. He was a kind-hearted man, a genuinely caring person, and a trusted confidant to those he worked with. His contributions to 9-1-1 and the City of Chicago will not be forgotten. Our sympathies are extended to his family and friends as well as his colleagues. He will be deeply missed. -Chicago OEMC

A former co-worker is saddened to hear the news.

“He’s a legend, anytime you meet a police officer,” said Kathy Martin. They say ‘do you remember Lupe Lopez? Everybody.”

One other 911 dispatcher in Chicago has died from the virus. Back in late March, Russell Modjeski, 60, passed away after working in the 911 call center on West Madison for 20 years.