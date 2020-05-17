Belmont Cragin neighbors protest church service during coronavirus pandemic

CHICAGO – Neighbors in Belmont Cragin are protesting a church’s service Sunday during the coronavirus pandemic.

The protest is happening after an appeals court did not appear to discriminate against religous activities.

Just as it did last Sunday, Metro Praise International Church is holding services again. 100 people attended last Sunday.

Some residents are taking up parking places withing a two block radius.

They said do not wish to harass churchgoers, they just want to make it harder to attend services.

The mayor said she could take action over what the church is doing. Belmont-Cragin has one of the highest coronavirus rates in the city.

Elim Romanian Pentecostal Church is also holding services Sunday.

