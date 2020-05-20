Bars and restaurants could open with outdoor seating starting May 29 under new guidelines

TOPSHOT – Closed Chicago Theatre is seen in Chicago, Illinois, on March 21, 2020. – Almost one billion people were confined to their homes worldwide Saturday as the global coronavirus death toll topped 12,000 and US states rolled out stay-at-home measures already imposed across swathes of Europe. More than a third of Americans were adjusting to life in various phases of virtual lockdown — including in the US’s three biggest cities of New York, Los Angeles and Chicago — with more states expected to ramp up restrictions. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced new guidelines for bars and restaurants Wednesday that would allow them to serve customers outdoors when the state moves on to the next phase of reopening.

As early as May 29, bars and restaurants could offer outdoor seating so long as tables are six feet apart and away from sidewalks, and staff wear face masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

“The experts believe that these services can reopen at a risk comparable to other outdoor activities, and give our hospitality industry a much-needed boost as they work to keep their businesses on their feet during this terrible crisis,” Pritzker said.

The governor also encouraged mayors and local leaders to do “whatever is in their power” to help businesses expand their outdoor seating. Some cities like Tampa and Cincinnati have closed streets in order to open them up for use by local bars and restaurants.

All of the regions outlined in the “Restore Illinois” plan, including the northeast region which includes Chicagoland, meet the metrics for moving on to this next phase of reopening as of May 20.

Also included in “Phase 3” of reopening: gatherings of 10 people or fewer, the reopening of all state parks for visitors, and activities like hiking, camping, boating and tennis. Certain businesses and manufacturing can also reopen.