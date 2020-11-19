Bank of America Chicago Marathon planning to return in 2021

CHICAGO — Organizers for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon say they are planning for a 43rd annual race in 2021.

The 2020 marathon was canceled due to public health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the announcement on the Chicago Marathon’s twitter account, the goal is to bring the marathon back to the streets of Chicago on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.

We are excited to announce the planning of the 43rd @BankofAmerica #ChicagoMarathon, with the goal of returning to the streets of Chicago on Sunday, October 10, 2021! pic.twitter.com/mYmqkRS70N — Chicago Marathon (@ChiMarathon) November 19, 2020

A limited application window is now open to runners who deferred their 2020 entries to a future Chicago Marathon (2021, 2022 or 2023) in response to the cancellation of the 2020 race.

According to organizers, eligible runners will receive an email with instructions on how to access their entry. The deferred entry application window will close at 2 p.m. on Dec. 15.

A second application window will open to all runners with the timing to be announced in January.

Event organizers say they are working closely with the City of Chicago, including the Chicago Department of Public Health, to provide a safe and enjoyable race weekend experience.

Preparations for the 2021 race will align with Chicago’s coronavirus re-opening framework.

For more information, go to: http://chicagomarathon.com.