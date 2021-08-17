Babies, toddlers with COVID-19 more likely than teens to spread disease at home: study

CHICAGO — A new study says babies and toddlers infected with COVID-19 are more likely than teenagers to spread the disease at home.

The Canadian study followed households where the first person to catch COVID-19 was under 18. In more than a quarter of the cases, the virus was passed to others.

If the first person infected was under age four, those odds were 40% higher than when a teenager brought Covid into the home.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends the COVID-19 vaccine to everyone 12 years of age and older.

