Aurora Police Department employee test positive for COVID-19

AURORA, Ill. — An employee within the Aurora Police Department has tested positive for COVID-19.

The department said an employee in the supervisory staff started feeling ill on Tuesday and went to seek treatment.

The employee has been in isolation at home while awaiting the results. Police were notified by the Kendall County Health Department late Friday that the employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Police said the employee is expected to make a full recovery.

There are now 753 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.