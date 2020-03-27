Aurora mayor, chief of police both test positive for COVID-19

AURORA, Ill. — Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin and Police Chief Kristen Ziman have both tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Kane County Health Department.

Both were tested last Saturday after an Aurora police supervisor tested positive for the virus.

According to a press release, immediate family and staff members of both Irvin and Ziman have been notified and are taking precautionary measures. Their work areas at City Hall and the Aurora Police Department were cleaned and disinfected last week.

Irvin posted on his Facebook page Friday afternoon and said, “Thank you for all the love and prayers and well-wishes. I’m on the mend and getting stronger each day. Please, please PLEASE take this seriously. COVID-19 does not discriminate. Follow the rules. Stay home! Save lives! We are in this together, Aurora. #AuroraStrong“

During the next week or so, both the mayor and police chief will continue to work with the city’s COVID-19 Task Force safely from home, the press release said.