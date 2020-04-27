Atlanta woman converts ‘Little Free Libraries’ into mini food banks

One local woman is converting her Little Free Library into something she hopes can help those who are suffering from food insecurity.

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Millions of people are out of work and many are waiting in long lines just to feed their families.

She’s now encouraging others to do the same if they can.

“I wanted to find a way to participate in this whole virus thing” said Carla Schissel.

Schissel has had her Little Free Library outside home for nearly 5 years.

“Books of all sorts that I put in there, or people who come and take a book, and they leave a book,” added Schissel.

But instead of books, these days, she’s filling it with food.

Little Free Food Bank “I’m a retired nurse, I don’t have my license anymore, and I’m too old, so I thought, well, maybe I’ll just change my library into a little food bank,” Schissel said.

She lives in Morningside but knows people all over the metro-Atlanta area have Little Free Libraries…and hopes they’ll also convert theirs to help neighbors in need.

“Look at the lines on television for all the people driving up to get food,” Schissel added, “Everybody has to chip in and try to help people.”

She posted about her little free food bank on Nextdoor and social media hoping to spread the word, as it might be easier for some people to access if they’re nearby.

“Whatever they need, they can take, and I hope that it will help them,” said Schissel.

She bought a bunch of food a few days ago and some people in the neighborhood have already added to it. She put a note up telling people they can take food or add food.

“All the cans that I put in, I had wiped them all off after I bought them, and there are bags in there they can take the food with, and I also put some kids books on the side in case they wanted some books for kids,” Schissel said.

And the best part? You don’t have to interact with anyone…you can simply take what you need and be on your way.

“It’s a scary time, and I have some resources that all allow me to do that, so I think it’s my responsibility to help out,” said Schissel.

Schissel hopes more people come take the food, and says it will get replenished as needed.