At least 87 cases of coronavirus reported at Des Plaines developmental center, health officials say

DES PLAINES, Ill. — There are at least 87 reported cases of COVID-19 at a developmental center in Des Plaines, according to the Cook County Public Health Department.

The Golf View Developmental Center at 9555 West Golf Road is a facility for the disabled and is licensed and regulated by the state of Illinois.

The center is licensed for 135 beds.

Some members of the staff have expressed concern for their safety during the pandemic.

“I heard that over half the residents tested positive. It’s very bad in there, they don’t have any staff,” said former Golf View nurse Kendra Johnson.

Johnson said she quit Wednesday.

“I’m sorry, I got to go. I told the lady, ‘Here’s my key.’ And I left. I’m not going back there. It’s horrible in there, it’s not worth it,” she said.

A help wanted sign was observed at the facility Wednesday.