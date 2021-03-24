Assigned arrival times, touchless ticketing among COVID-19 precautions at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO — Touchless ticketing and entry alongside an assigned entry time are among the COVID-19 safety protocols in place for Opening Day at Wrigley Field.

“They will be given an assigned entry time and unassigned entry gate that’s based on their seating location,” Cubs employee David Cromwell said.

The park hopes to emphasize social distancing and COVID-19 safety, requiring mask wearing throughout the park at all times besides when seated and actively eating or drinking.

“We’re going to remind guests frequently to remain physically distanced throughout their time here,” Cromwell said.

The park has also introduced new security technology that allows fans to go through a metal detector without needing to remove wallets, cell phones and keys.