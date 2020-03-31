As virus death toll grows, families struggling to mourn in time of social distance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As COVID-19 continues to take its toll, families are struggling with how to say goodbye to loved ones.

Funeral homes can only allow 10 people inside, and that’s a challenge for families for several reasons.

David Jacobson runs Chicago Jewish Funerals and has been holding services for families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19.

“We’re just trying to give everyone that sense of sensitivity,” he said. “But also comfort and recognizing that these are really challenging times. What we do know is that community is more important now than ever.”

Jacobson provides live streaming options for those who cannot attend funerals.

But he also plans to help families who want to hold memorial services when restrictions are lifted.

“They’re coming back to the funeral home to schedule a memorial service or some form of ceremony to talk about the person who died. And also to receive the love and comfort in the words and the stories that people have about their loved one,” Jacobson said. “I think that’s an important part of the grieving process.”

That’s what Delliah Redd hopes to do for her father Carl Redd who died from the coronavirus on March 21.

“They said they will give him a full military service honor later on once the coronavirus stuff dies down,” she said. “They will give him a full military service in front of family and friends.”

Redd was 62-years-old and an army veteran who passed away at the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center 10 days ago.

His daughter said he was in the hospital because of asthma-related issues. But the day after he died, doctors said he tested positive for COVID-19.

“No one knows how he got it because when the coronavirus hit, they told us we couldn’t go up there anymore,” Delliah Redd said. “So the only people who came in contact with him were the nurses and doctors.”

The family is still working to plan the funeral to honor and remember their father.

“He had a great sense of humor,” she said. “He was very tidy and he loved to barbecue.

Carl Redd leaves behind his wife of 35 years, three daughters, a step child, and several grandchildren.