As friends mourn suburban teen, school officials say other student in ICU due to COVID-19

WHEELING, Ill. — The Wheeling community is mourning the death of a 16-year-old Zach Leviton Monday after he passed away last week.

The Wheeling High School sophomore died after he reportedly got sick last month and was placed on a ventilator. In a letter to parents, District 214 Superintendent David Schuler called this a “dark week” that leaves him with an, “incredibly heavy heart.”

Like every other place in Illinois, the schools in Wheeling are empty today. But the community is filled with sadness.

“It’s pretty sad, and I’m pretty sure it’s going to take a big toll on Wheeling High School,” graduate Elijah Mallette said Monday.

Shocked friends and others posted tributes to his life on social media, describing him as a “great friend” and a “sweet, polite young man with the biggest smile.”

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet ruled on a cause of death, but there are concerns over COVID-19.

In his letter to parents, Schuler said Leviton’s death was, “likely due to complications related to COVID-19.”

He also wrote that a second student is currently in intensive care due to the virus.

A recent Wheeling High School graduate, Elijah Mallette called the death of such a young person shocking.

“That’s pretty crazy, I never knew that COVID-19 affects people that young, so at 16 to be dying from something, at least that’s unheard of from my perspective,” Mallette said.

Friends are raising money online to purchase a memorial bench as a way to honor Zach Leviton’s life.