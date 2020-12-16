As COVID-19 vaccine arrives across Illinois, Pritzker says feds cut future deliveries in half

CHICAGO — While thousands of doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are arriving at healthcare facilities across Illinois Wednesday, Governor JB Pritzker said the next vaccine shipments from the federal government will contain half as many doses as originally expected.

Illinois received a combined total of 109,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in its initial shipment from the federal government Monday as part of Operation Warp Speed.

While the operation’s leader Gen. Gustave F. Perna originally said they planned to distribute about 8 million additional doses to states in following weeks, Governor JB Pritzker said Perna informed states they now plan to ship closer to 4.3 million doses on Wednesday morning.

Since the lower number of doses will still be divided up in the same manner, Pritzker said Illinois’ share of future deliveries would be cut in half.

County health departments across Illinois reported they received their own shipments of the vaccine Wednesday after it was received, repackaged and shipped by the state earlier this week.

DuPage County has seen a recent surge of COVID-19, with more than 3,000 new cases and 40 deaths reported over the past week.

Healthcare workers in the area got a lifeline Wednesday as the first delivery of 13,650 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived from a storage facility in Peoria.

“We are very excited to have this very effective tool now in our arsenal,” said the DuPage County Health Department’s Karen Ayala.

Those doses are being stored at several locations of the DuPage Medical Group, which purchased enough ultra-cold freezers to store them before they are sent out to six hospitals in the area.

The vaccine must be kept at -70 degrees celsius until it’s used, presenting a unique challenge for transporting and ultimately administering doses.

“We’ve actually done dry runs about getting it from the loading dock into the facility,” said DuPage Medical Group’s Dr. Don Hoscheit.

Officials in DuPage said they expect the first vaccinations will take place Thursday, but estimate it will take several weeks to vaccinate its 43,000 healthcare personnel.

The effort to vaccinate 13,000 residents and staff of long-term care facilities will be handled separately by Walgreens and CVS.

Until the vaccine is made widely available to the public, Dr. Hoscheit reminds everyone to continue social distancing, masking and handwashing.

“We see a light at the end of the tunnel that the tunnel is still there,” Hoscheit said.