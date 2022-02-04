As COVID-19 cases continue to decline, questions raised about removing restaurant mitigations

CHICAGO — The Illinois Restaurant Association and others are wondering when mitigations will be removed as COVID-19 cases continue to go down in the area.

Gov. Pritzker spoke Friday regarding COVID-19 metrics in the state — which continue to decline after Illinois reached omicron’s peak.

The metrics have begun raising questions about when some mitigations might be dropped.

During an Illinois Restaurant Association luncheon Thursday, Mayor Lightfoot commented on the city’s progress with the virus.

“The vaccination requirement for indoor dining in a matter of weeks,” Lightfoot said — which is contingent on the continued decline of cases.

IRA President & CEO Sam Toia said they are hoping that happens sooner than later, but Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle would also have to be on board.

“The vax passport mandate is the City of Chicago and the county of Cook,” he said. “We need the mayor and President Preckwinkle to lift the vaccine and passport mandate hopefully within the next two weeks.”

The mayor’s office refused to give a statement — saying her comments were made at a private event rather than a public one.