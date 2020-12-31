As 2020 ends, over 130,000 vaccinated so far in Illinois

CHICAGO – Since the vaccines started to be distributed in mid-December, more than 130,000 people have received the them in Illinois.

In Chicago, nearly 30,000 doses have been distributed to city residents.

Governor Pritzker’s office announced that the state’s veterans homes have started receiving COVID vaccines as well. Following the initial program, the state reported 74 percent of the residents in state run veterans homes have been vaccinated and 40 percent of the staff have received the vaccine.

Pharmacies like CVS have started their distribution programs at long-term care facilities in the Illinois.CVS started administering the vaccines at more than 40,000 facilities across the country.

In Illinois, they started vaccinations this week.

“Most people don’t realize that we do flu shot clinics throughout the year as well when it’s flu season,” said CVS District Leader Johari Martin. “So we deal with these long term care facilities before, of course it’s been a little challenging because we have to go not only once, but to go again because the vaccine requires the two doses, but it’s been very very smooth, smoother than I had anticipated with the quickness that this vaccine came out.”

They’re scheduled to reach nearly 900 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities across the state. Representatives from CVS said the clinics have run smoothly so far and are expected to continue for the next 12 weeks.

CVS said once Illinois gives the green light to allow pharmacies to start distributing vaccines to the general public, people will then be able to schedule appointments online.