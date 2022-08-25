CHICAGO — Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady and Secretary of State Jesse White both announced Thursday they have tested positive for Covid.

“Last night, for the first time in the pandemic, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am experiencing some cold-like symptoms and fever but am otherwise well, which I credit to the fact that I’m fully vaccinated and boosted. I will continue to work from home while following the CDC guidelines for isolation,” the statement said.

Additionally, White’s office released a statement that said, “White has mild symptoms and is conducting work from home while in quarantine. White is double vaccinated and twice boosted. He is following appropriate CDC and IDPH quarantine guidelines.”