CHICAGO — With Chicago’s COVID-19 risk level back in the high range, efforts are underway to vaccinate the latest eligible age group: kids as young as six months old.

Dr. Allison Arwady, the head of Chicago’s Department of Public Health, says just within a week, more than 2,000 kids age 5 and under have already been administered the shot.

Arwady is hopeful more will follow and get vaccinated.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chicago, Cook County drops to medium COVID-19 community level

“I am a pediatrician. I absolutely trust vaccines,” Arwady said. “I want you to know my youngest nephew, who was the only one in my family not to get vaccinated, got his first doses of vaccine in this last week.”

Dr. Arwady also hopes folks will take advantage of the launch of a series of family vaccination clinics set up throughout the city.

The Blue Door Neighborhood center off South Marshfield is one of the places locals can go.

“The city is standing up our larger vaccine clinics at City Colleges all the way through, every Saturday through early September, (for) free,” Arwady said.

SEE ALSO: Dr. Arwady talks lessons learned during COVID-19 pandemic

The health commissioner adds that the Pfizer dose for the youngest age group is only 1/10 as much of the vaccine product as an adult would receive. The shot, Arwady adds, will go a long way in helping prevent severe illness, long Covid and helping stop the spread of the disease.

Dr. Derek Robinson, who specializes in emergency medicine, says he’s seen firsthand the damage coronavirus can cause someone.

“Many parents have been waiting for this opportunity,” Robinson said. “We are gathered at one of our Blue Door Neighborhood centers for information on where you can take your child to get vaccinated.”

Visit chi.gov/coviddash for the Chicago COVID-19 daily data dashboard.