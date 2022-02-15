CHICAGO — As Governor JB Pritzker prepares to lift the state mask mandate at the end of the month, the Chicago Department of Public Health is pumping the brakes on the push to lift restrictions across the city.

Dr. Allision Arwady, health commissioner with the CDPH, says ending measures such as proof of vaccination at restaurants, bars, or public places and vaccine mandates all depend on the numbers.

“I will be honest with you, we need to hit those metrics,” Arwady said.

The city’s top doctor said it’s not about choosing a date to lift masks or vaccine mandates.

“So I think next week, when we stand up, and we look at where things are, we’ll be able to give a more definitive answer,” Arwady said.

Arwady focused on four key metrics and continuing declines in new cases, currently around 431 cases per day.

Arwady praised continuing improvement in citywide positivity rates, down to just 2%, with falling numbers of hospital beds occupied by Covid or omicron patients and the number of ICU beds.

“As we drop under that 400 cases per day, that’s when we move from high into the substantial or moderate risk,” Arwady said.

Arwady says three-of-four risk metrics must reach lower transmission risk and remain there or decline further for an incubation period of two weeks.

On Monday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot expressed hesitancy toward lifting the mandate, stating that too many people continue to die from the disease amid high transmission rates.

Lightfoot, much like Arwady, reiterated how the city moves forward all depends on the numbers.