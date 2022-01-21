Arwady: Chicago passed Omicron peak, but we’re not out of the woods

CHICAGO — Chicago COVID-19 cases continue to trend in the right direction. Nearly all of the indicators show the city has passed the peak of the Omicron variant, but that doesn’t mean it’s time to let down your guard.

During a LIVE Q&A Thursday, Dr. Allison Arwady said the city’s proof of vaccination requirement could eventually be removed.

The Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health did caution though that she cannot predict when it might be lifted it all depends on the numbers. Arwady added that mask requirements will also get dropped once numbers meet the threshold.

Where there continues to be concern is in the unvaccinated population deaths, which are still trending upward. The commissioner said unvaccinated people are eight times more likely to die from COVID-19 than people who have been vaccinated and boosted.

Deaths in Chicago are 99.8% of those who are not vaccinated.

Child hospitalization rates, even among those too young to be vaccinated, are declining.

On Thursday, Dr. Fauci said he expects children five and under will likely be able to get vaccinated in a matter of weeks.