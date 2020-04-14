Arthur Murray Dance Studio instructors create ‘The Handwash Hustle’

Instructors at Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Lincolnshire created "The Handwash Hustle."
They're teaching moves for good hygeine, hoping to get people off the couch while confined and bringing some smiles in a tough time.
by: WGN Web DeskPosted: / Updated:
Instructors at Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Lincolnshire created "The Handwash Hustle."
They're teaching moves for good hygeine, hoping to get people off the couch while confined and bringing some smiles in a tough time.
Get the real facts on everything from diet trends to cutting-edge treatments, brought to you by Dina Bair and actual experts, so you can ignore the noise on social media and make informed decisions about your health.