Watch Live
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, emergency management team distribute PPE to first responders
WATCH LIVE
WGN Midday News

Arthur Murray Dance Studio instructors create ‘The Handwash Hustle’

COVID-19 Pandemic

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

Instructors at Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Lincolnshire created "The Handwash Hustle."

They're teaching moves for good hygeine, hoping to get people off the couch while confined and bringing some smiles in a tough time.

Share this story

Listen to the Bair Facts on Health

Get the real facts on everything from diet trends to cutting-edge treatments, brought to you by Dina Bair and actual experts, so you can ignore the noise on social media and make informed decisions about your health.

Subscribe to the podcast

Apple Podcasts

Pocket Casts

Spotify

Stitcher

Popular

Latest News

More News