Art Institute of Chicago reopening to public on July 30

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 30: People pass by a lion sculpture in front of the Art Institute wearing a mask with a depiction of the Chicago flag on April 30, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. On May 1, the state of Illinois will begin requiring everyone to wear a face mask in public when social distancing is not possible to prevent the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – The Art Institute of Chicago has announced it will reopen to the public at the end of July.

The museum will reopen on July 30 and offer free admission for Illinois residents through August 3.

Because it was only on view for a week prior to the museum’s closure, the exhibition “El Greco: Ambition and Defiance” will remain open through Oct. 19.

The initial hours for reopening are noon to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The first hour of each day will be reserved for members.

In addition to “El Greco: Ambition and Defiance”, visitors can also experience additional exhibitions that have been rescheduled and extended, including “Malangatana: Mozambique Modern”, “Bauhaus Chicago: Design in the City, Pure Drawing: Seven Centuries of Art from the Gray Collection” and “Noda Tetsuya: My Life in Print.” “Monet and Chicago” will open on Sept. 3.

Visitors are required to purchase tickets, including reserving free tickets, through the museum’s website. They will also be required to wear face masks and observe social distancing from people outside individual groups.