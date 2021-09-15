Arlington Heights teacher retires over vaccine mandate, weekly testing

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A longtime teacher in Arlington Heights is leaving the district because of the state’s covid-19 vaccine mandate.

Governor JB Pritzker announced last month that all school employees need to be vaccinated or submit to regular testing.

The district has not confirmed the teacher’s name but says the person is retiring rather than follow the mandate, the Daily Herald reports. The resignation is set to go into effect Friday, Sept. 24.

The newspaper added that no other teachers or staff have reportedly left Arlington Heights Elementary District 25 in response to Pritzker’s mandate.

A spokesperson for the district says more than 80% of all staff members are fully vaccinated.