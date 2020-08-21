‘Are current tests for antibodies more accurate?’ Dr. Murphy answers your COVID-19 questions 8/21

CHICAGO — There’s nothing quite like seeing a movie on the big screen, and news AMC Theatres is opening many of its locations Thursday is being met as a welcome distraction even as concerns about the spread of COVID-19 continue.

AMC will be reopening more than 100 theaters across the country Thursday, about one-sixth of its locations, with plans to open more in the coming weeks. According to AMC, auditoriums will be operated at no more than 30 percent capacity to promote social distancing. In theaters where seats can be reserved, their systems will automatically add space to either side of the reservation.