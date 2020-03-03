Archdiocese of Chicago to limit physical contact at Mass due to virus concerns

CHICAGO — The Archdiocese of Chicago has advised priests and parishioners to limit physical contact during Mass because of COVID-19 concerns.

The archdiocese said all priests, deacons, altar servers and extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion must wash their hands before Mass begins and use an alcohol-based, anti-bacterial solution before and after distributing Communion.

Additionally, parishioners should refrain from physical contact during the Sign of Peace. They said the Sign of Peace can be exchanged without shaking hands.

Priests will also stop issuing Communion via the chalice. They also urge parishioners to take Communion through open hands instead of opening their mouths.

Parishioners should also refrain from holding hands during the Lord’s Prayer.

The archdiocese urges parishioners who are sick or experiencing symptoms not to attend Mass.