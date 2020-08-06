Archdiocese of Chicago to continue in-person classes this fall

CHICAGO — The Archdiocese of Chicago will hold in-person classes this fall.

In an email to parents, the superintendent of Catholic schools says in-person learning is essential for the intellectual, emotional, physical and spiritual growth of students.

The Archdiocese says it is following CDC guidelines, as well as state and local public health departments.

Everyone over the age of 2 will have to wear masks and students will undergo daily wellness checks when they arrive.

Students will be assigned to a “cohort”, which will correspond to their homeroom class and will remain with those same classmates throughout the day. Students within a cohort will remain physically as far apart as possible to prevent the spread of illness.

Parents will have the option to keep a child home and do online learning.

For more information on the Archdiocese of Chicago’s Catholic schools, visit schools.archchicago.org.