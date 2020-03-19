Archdiocese of Chicago cancels public celebrations for Holy Week, Easter mass

CHICAGO — The Archdiocese of Chicago announced Thursday that there will be no public celebrations for Holy Week or Easter mass.

This follows last week’s announcement when the archdiocese closed its all of its schools and suspended mass at all of its churches.

According to the archdiocese, no palms will be distributed for Palm Sunday; however, if a priest blesses palms privately, those palms may be reserved for distribution at a later date. There will also be no communion services, and holy oils will not be distributed.

The Mass of the Lord’s Supper (without washing of the feet), the Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion, and the Easter Vigil will be celebrated by Cardinal Cupich and the auxiliary bishops in Holy Name Cathedral without a congregation and will be livestreamed.

For more information, go to archchicago.org/coronavirus.