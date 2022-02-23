Archdiocese of Chicago announces remaining schools will be mask optional next week

FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2021, file photo, students wear masks as they work in a fourth-grade classroom, at Elk Ridge Elementary School in Buckley, Wash. Amid mounting tensions about school reopening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention planned to release long-awaited guidance Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, on what measures are needed to get children back into the classroom during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

CHICAGO — The Archdiocese of Chicago announced Wednesday that masks will be optional in Chicago, Evanston and Oak Park schools starting next week.

Beginning on Feb. 28, in line with Cook County and Chicago lifting its mask mandates, the archdiocese will make masks optional for schools in those communities.

“This progress is a testament to the hard work and cooperation of our school families, educators, and

staff. This has been a difficult time for all of us, and I’m grateful for your commitment and patience

during this ordeal. Your efforts are paying off,” Supt. of Schools Greg Richmond said in a statement.

Other Catholic schools in the area have been mask optional following the Pritzker administration’s losing effort to keep masks mandatory in schools.

Chicago Public Schools will remain keeping masks mandatory for students and staff.

