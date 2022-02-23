Archdiocese of Chicago announces remaining schools will be mask optional next week

CHICAGO — The Archdiocese of Chicago announced Wednesday that masks will be optional in Chicago, Evanston and Oak Park schools starting next week.
Beginning on Feb. 28, in line with Cook County and Chicago lifting its mask mandates, the archdiocese will make masks optional for schools in those communities.
“This progress is a testament to the hard work and cooperation of our school families, educators, and
staff. This has been a difficult time for all of us, and I’m grateful for your commitment and patience
during this ordeal. Your efforts are paying off,” Supt. of Schools Greg Richmond said in a statement.
Other Catholic schools in the area have been mask optional following the Pritzker administration’s losing effort to keep masks mandatory in schools.
Chicago Public Schools will remain keeping masks mandatory for students and staff.
Read the full letter to Archdiocese of Chicago parents below.
Archdiocese letter to parents by WGN Web Desk on Scribd