ArcelorMittal reportedly lays off nearly 1,000 Northwest Indiana employees due to coronavirus

The largest steel company in the world is laying off nearly 1,000 employees at two plants in Northwest Indiana due to coronavirus.

ArcelorMittal announced the layoffs, which took place last week, in two separate notices to the state.

467 steelworkers at ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor in East Chicago will be temporarily laid off and another 477 workers at ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor will be temporarily laid off; for a total of 944.

“Many of the company’s customers have unexpectedly and temporarily closed their plants due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The temporary closure of these customers has a direct impact on our business and requires us to place employees on temporary, unpaid layoff,” ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor Vice President and General Manager Jean Louis Muller told the NWI Times.

