AP testing glitch frustrates suburban high school students trying to achieve college credit

DES PLAINES, Ill. – Some suburban high school students trying to achieve college credit are being frustrated by a glitch with AP testing.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the test are being conducted online. Many students are running into glitch that prevents them from submitting their answers.

Maine South junior Nelly Hadlaw has been reviewing her Advanced Placement tests for months.

“Yesterday, “I took the AP Calculus BC exam,” said Hadlaw. “Monday, I took the AP Physics, C mechanics and AP C physics electricity and magnetism test.

Hadlaw is like the millions of high school students taking AP exams for college credit over the next few weeks.

But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the tests are all being conducted online. Many are running into a glitch that is not letting students submit their answers.

“I got an email from my teacher yesterday saying that most of my class had to fill out the retake form, and presumably it’s because they ran into the exact same issue that I ran into,” Hadlaw said.

The Superintendent of District 207 said more than 7% of their students had problems. It’s another issue for students during an already stressful year.

“It’s causing consternation this spring for students who have already missed their graduations, they’re going to miss their graduations, miss proms, miss senior events, miss sporting events,” said Wallace.

He thinks the College Board should have skipped testing this year and adjusted for the situation students are in.

“So all one would have had to do is take the grades earned and convert them into an AP scale and award credit based on that.”

As of now, students will have to retake their exams sometime in June and hope for the best.

College Board said more than one million students have taken an AP test this year. With less than one percent encountering technical issues.

Makeup dates are planned for June.