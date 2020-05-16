Anti-cruelty Society offers virtual adoptions during pandemic

CHICAGO – During the pandemic, you may want some company.

The Anti-Cruelty Society is doing virtual adoptions to get pets homes without exposing new owners to the virus.

Among the cute pets, are four siblings of kittens who were found tied up in a park.

“They were found in a park, tied up in a plastic bag,” said Lydia Krupinkski with the society.

They have thankfully recovered and are looking for a loving home.

Around 200 animals are up for adoption.

Due to the pandemic, all pets are now adopted virtually. You can even set up video conferences with them and their foster parent.

To find out more information on how you can adopt a pet, visit their website.