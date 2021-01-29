WATCH: CPS officials, Dr. Arwady discuss district’s reopening plan

CHICAGO — It’s another day of remote learning for Chicago Public School students as their teachers and school officials seek agreement on the right way to reopen their classrooms.

CPS Chief Janice Jackson says she’s committed to Monday’s return of more than 60,000 students.

Negotiation talks between CPS and the Chicago Teachers Union are expected to continue this weekend. In a message to parents Thursday night, the school system blamed the union for the current situation of remote learning continuing.

Special education and kindergarten students returned to class more than two weeks ago. Kindergarten through eighth grade students are scheduled to return Monday.

Teachers voted to defy orders to report to their schools this week to prepare, and continued teaching remotely.

CPS says it’s spent $100 million to make buildings safe and expanding testing. It argues this is about equity, that remote learning does not work for all students and puts them at risk of falling even further behind academically.

CTU says it and CPS still disagree over the vaccination plan and health metrics used to guide decisions. It’s also seeking amnesty for teachers locked out of online classrooms and who’ve lost pay.

Teachers became eligible to get vaccinated this week.

Chicago Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady says the city cannot vaccinate teachers and make other essential workers wait the five weeks it would take. Dr. Arwady is holding a roundtable discussion about reopening schools Friday morning.

CTU will also address the media about claims CPS is not accommodating more teachers at risk-relatives at home.

CTU says teachers could go on strike if CPS locks more teachers out of their online classrooms in this next wave, saying it would be an “unfair labor practice” strike.