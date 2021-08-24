AMITA Health to require COVID-19 vaccines for all employees

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a community vaccination event in a predominately Latino neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, August 11, 2021. – All teachers in California will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or submit to weekly virus tests, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on August 11, as authorities grapple with exploding infection rates. The number of people testing positive for the disease has surged in recent weeks, with the highly infectious Delta variant blamed for the bulk of new cases. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

CHICAGO — AMITA Health announced Tuesday that all employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 12, 2021.

The decision comes amid rising cases locally and nationally driven by the highly contagious Delta variant.

AMITA announced that “reasonable accommodations” will be made for those who are unable to receive the vaccine for health and religious reasons.

The health system will also hold education and listening sessions on the vaccine in the upcoming weeks for employees.

Across the Chicago area, AMITA employees more than 26,000 people with over 7,000 physician partners across 19 hospitals and more than 230 sites of care.