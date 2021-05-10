Ambassadors going door-to-door in Cicero to encourage more vaccinations

CICERO, Ill. — Health officials in Cicero are having a tough time getting people vaccinated after numbers have been slowly declining since April.

Cicero lags behind the national average of 46% of residents receiving at least one vaccine dose with 41%. Only 26% of residents are fully vaccinated, compared to 35% of those in the U.S.

“We had two appointments scheduled today, we have three tomorrow three on Wednesday,” said Cicero Health Director Susan Grazzini. “Thursday, we have zero appointments, zero.”

To combat the hesitancy, officials are sending health ambassadors door-to-door and to businesses to quell fears.

“I think it’s too early this needs more experiments more time you don’t know the long run what are going to be the side effects for that,” a resident who did not want to be identified said.

With 26% of residents fully vaccinated, Cicero is ahead of other suburbs like Harvey, who only have 9% fully vaccinated.

On Monday, 1,424 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus were reported in Illinois.

Get WGN’s latest coronavirus news headlines