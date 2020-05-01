Alternate care facility at McCormick Place getting ready to close

CHICAGO – The alternate care facility at McCormick Place is getting ready to close due to the flattening of the coronavirus curve, the mayor and governor said Friday.

On Friday afternoon, Mayor Lightfoot and Governor Pritzker released a joint-statement that said plans for the facility’s deconstruction are “currently underway.”

All patients currently receiving care at McCormick Place will continue to receive outstanding medical care for the duration of their illness.

WGN Investigates recently looked into the cost of “just in case” hospitals. They found at least $7.4 million has been spent on medical staffing specifically for McCormick Place. As of Wednesday, the makeshift hospital has seen 29 patients in total.

The state announced its highest single-day case total on Friday with 3,137.

The unit with negative pressure tents will remain assembled as the city and state continues to monitor hospitalizations.

Read the full statement from Mayor Lightfoot and Governor Pritzker below.

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City and State have collaborated on a robust forward-looking, data driven response that preserves the health, safety and well-being of all residents. The McCormick Place Alternate Care Facility was originally developed out of an abundance of caution and based on data projections of over 40,000 hospitalizations in matter of weeks, and the facility was meant to relieve that anticipated pressure on our local healthcare systems.

“Today, we are pleased to report that the curve is flattening, and our local hospitals and healthcare systems continue to operate with capacity, therefore, the McCormick Place ACF will stop operating in its clinical needs testing phase. All patients currently receiving care at McCormick will continue to receive outstanding medical care for the duration of their illness and plans for deconstruction are currently underway. The unit with the negative pressure tents will remain assembled to continue upholding the facility’s original mission, as the City and State monitor hospital capacity when elective surgeries begin again.

“We thank all our dedicated partners for their hard work and partnership in creating one of the nation’s best operating and largest Alternate Care Facilities. While this marks a critical moment and a large step forward in our collective fight against COVID-19, we must stay the course until data shows further progress in a reduction of new cases and as widespread testing comes online.”